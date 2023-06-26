Cayman Islands near FATF grey list exit, Gibraltar to action 'ASAP', UAE to up sanctions

The Cayman Islands has substantially completed its grey list action plan and will proceed to an on-site assessment prior to FATF's October plenary, while other jurisdictions still have significant 'to do' lists including Gibraltar which was urged to tackle deadline expired deficiencies as soon as possible. And despite speculation that the UAE might be close to exiting the grey list, the FATF instead asked it for a "substantial increase" in various sanctions and investigations across the AML remit. International Investment reported last Friday 23 June that Cameroon, Croatia and Vie...