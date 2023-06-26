Cayman Islands near FATF grey list exit, Gibraltar to action 'ASAP', UAE to up sanctions

The Cayman Islands has substantially completed its grey list action plan and will proceed to an on-site assessment prior to FATF's October plenary, while other jurisdictions still have significant 'to do' lists including Gibraltar which was urged to tackle deadline expired deficiencies as soon as possible. And despite speculation that the UAE might be close to exiting the grey list, the FATF instead asked it for a "substantial increase" in various sanctions and investigations across the AML remit. International Investment reported last Friday 23 June that Cameroon, Croatia and Vie...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes