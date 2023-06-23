Croatia added as only EU country on new FATF grey list, UAE remains

Cameroon, Croatia and Vietnam have joined the FATF grey list while Russia's membership remains suspended, the third Plenary of the FATF under the Presidency of T. Raja Kumar of Singapore revealed in a statement as it concluded today (23 June). Delegates from over 200 jurisdictions of the Global Network and observers from international organisations participated in these discussions at the FATF headquarters in Paris. Jurisdictions under increased monitoring are actively working with the FATF to address the strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist...