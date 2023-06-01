Tim Searle to stay on as Globaleye chairman and 'substantial' TEAM shareholder

Globaleye founder Tim Searle is to stay on its chairman and 'substantial TEAM shareholder following the acquisition by the Jersey-headquartered wealth firm consolidator. In its own statement, the Dubai-headquartered wealth and financial planning firm cited strong synergies with TEAM. "The combined strength of both businesses will enable us to offer a broader range of in-house services, including cash and treasury management services in addition to the tax, estate, and wealth planning services we already provide," said Globaleye chairman Timothy Searle. Both companies would offer c...