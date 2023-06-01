Jersey-based TEAM acquires Globaleye and Isle of Man's Thornton Associates

TEAM, the Jersey- based wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group has acquired Dubai headquartered Globaleye Wealth Management and Thornton Associates, based in the Isle of Man. The two deals, the fifth and sixth acquisitions since TEAM came to the market in 2021 deliver on TEAM's strategy to build and expand into fast-growing international finance centres, it said in a statement on 1 June. Together the acquisitions increase TEAM's total AUM to over £850m. The acquisition of Globaleye is for a consideration of up to £5.6m offering "entry into strategicall...