Gibraltar joins UAE on FATF grey list as government responds to AML scrutiny

The Financial Action Task Force has put Gibraltar on its grey list of jurisdictions subject to increased monitoring after finding that the overseas territory's regulators are not fining offenders in line with prescribed penalties or focusing hard enough on intermediaries, including lawyers. FATF acted on 17 June after a meeting of its plenary decision-making body in which it also took Malta off its grey list. Malta Chamber of SMEs welcomed Malta's exit from the FATF grey list in a statement...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes