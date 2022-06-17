Malta Chamber of Commerce warns unfortunate grey listing episode is lesson to all

Malta Chamber of SMEs has welcomed Malta's exit from the FATF grey list in a statement on 16 June, ahead of the official announcement at the FATF plenary concluding decisions later today (Friday 17 June). "The day that Malta was Grey Listed was a very sad day for the whole country. We are now overjoyed to have successfully closed this matter. Malta's name has been officially cleared", it said. "While the repercussions of the Grey Listing in terms of Malta's reputation will not be restored...