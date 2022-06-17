Malta Chamber of Commerce warns unfortunate grey listing episode is lesson to all

Malta Chamber of SMEs has welcomed Malta's exit from the FATF grey list in a statement on 16 June, ahead of the official announcement at the FATF plenary concluding decisions later today (Friday 17 June). "The day that Malta was Grey Listed was a very sad day for the whole country. We are now overjoyed to have successfully closed this matter. Malta's name has been officially cleared", it said. "While the repercussions of the Grey Listing in terms of Malta's reputation will not be restored...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes