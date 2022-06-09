UK warns over reforms deadline as it decides against direct rule of British Virgin Islands 

Direct rule will not be imposed on the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after the UK foreign secretary Liz Truss decided to give the territory's emergency national government of unity two years to implement reforms to tackle endemic corruption. In a joint press statement on 8 June, Governor John J. Rankin, CMG and Premier and Minister of Finance Natalio D. Wheatley said the the ‘Framework for the Implementation of the Recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry Report and Other Reforms' proposed...