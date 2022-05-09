Decision on UK direct rule for British Virgin Islands expected within days 

Amanda Milling, UK minister for the overseas territories has returned from the British Virgin Islands (BVI) to discuss next steps with foreign secretary Liz Truss after the damning Commission of Inquiry Report which set out a string of urgent recommendations including the possibility of direct control of the eastern Caribbean archipelago.

A decision is expected within days but the islands' politicians, and neighbouring Caribbean nations, strongly oppose direct rule.

Legislators voted overwhelmingly on 5 May to remove disgraced premier Andrew Fahie, who was arrested in Miami on drug charges in a US Drug Enforcement Agency sting, and install his former deputy, Natalio Wheatley, to lead the BVI.

The report concluded that the only way of tackling "parlous failings in governance" was to suspend part of the BVI's constitution, remove the elected government for up to two years and impose direct rule from London by the governor.

Delivering his first address as Premier at the swearing in ceremony, Wheatley said: "I'm very proud to stand before you today, now officially as Premier of the Virgin Islands. As Premier, I pledge to carry out my duties of office with honesty and integrity and to always do what is in the best interest of the people of the Virgin Islands."

"I am also proud to lead this National Unity Government that reflects the hunger in our community for unity. This swearing ceremony represents another important and necessary step in the process of renewing our cherished democracy and reforming our institutions and systems of government. It is my hope that this day will be remembered as the day we began a new era of democratic governance in the territory,"

Speaking to BVI News after the ceremony, the BVI's governor John Rankin said he accepted the proposal in line with the constitutional powers given to him as governor.

"The answer is, it was a weighty decision and as [UK Overseas Territories] Minister Amanda Milling made clear on her departure from here, she was here to listen and learn and decisions have yet to be made on the final recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry Report. But for the time being, I acted in accordance with the constitution, as I am obliged to do as governor, and of course, made the appointments I have made."

Rankin further said that there will be further discussions with the newly appointed government and the United Kingdom on the best way forward for the territory.

"The Minister for the Overseas Territory has returned to London, and she will reflect on what she has learnt here. She'll have a discussion with the British Foreign Secretary and no doubt further discussions with me and the Premier. A decision will be made thereafter. But in the meantime, I am looking forward to working with this new government."

Meanwhile, activists in the British Virgin Islands have predicted widespread opposition to an attempt for direct British rule.

Rankin faces scepticism on his intentions for BVI, according to activist Amberly Crabbe, who said protesters gathered outside his office last week.

Crabbe told BVI Platinum News that direct rule from Britain would damage islanders' sense of identity and take the community back to British colonialism.