Leading BVI academic weighs into controversy over UK direct rule 

Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Professor Sir Hilary Beckles has called on the UK to "retreat from stated political calls to subvert and subordinate the sovereignty of the people of the Virgin Islands".

The UWI has joined the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as another regional organisation to attack the Commission of Inquiry (COI) recommendations to partially suspend the territory's constitution and implement direct rule on the BVI.

In a strongly worded statement, Beckles said: "This is the second occasion in recent weeks in which we have called for respect of the national rights of a community; having done so following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We are committed to the decolonisation of the Caribbean and deplore the persistence of colonial rule of the people in the region.

"The regional UWI insists, therefore, that its member community, the Virgin Islands, be given the full opportunity and autonomy to resolve its immediate domestic challenges. We are confident that it will do so within an enabling Caribbean framework without injurious imperial aggression emanating from London.

"All the people of the region have fought with all means available to craft a democratic culture in the face of fierce opposition from Britain.

"They have been murdered, imprisoned, and racially denigrated in the quest for freedom, justice and democracy."

Beckles continued: "Britain has no authority, moral or otherwise, to teach democracy lessons in the Caribbean, insisting as it does on dominating the people who are seeking Reparatory Justice for centuries of colonial brutality and continuing imperial rule.

"The region is proud of the initiative by the Ruling Party and Opposition to come together to form a national consensus government.

"This is the spirit that forms the core of the independence sensibility now rooted in the region."

He further stated: "It is precisely this consciousness that will enable the community to resolve whatever governance challenges are arising from the tragic, debilitating, recent events. It is also true that it is persistent British colonial rule of the community that distorts quality indigenous development and constitutes the framework in which international financial malfeasance seeks haven in these islands.

"Britain has created this wicket on which the game being played is not West Indian cricket.

"The UWI stands ready to facilitate the national strategy of the Virgin Islands, its stakeholder, to maintain and enhance its sovereignty. It also stands ready to assist Britain in curing itself from the persistent impulse and cultural addiction to dominate the people of this region by imperial edict."

BVI Governor John Rankin has said no decision has been made by the United Kingdom about implementing the Commission of Inquiry report recommendations while accepting Premier Dr Natalio Wheatley's National Unity Government.

Amanda Milling, UK minister for the overseas territories returned from the British Virgin Islands (BVI) to discuss next steps with foreign secretary Liz Truss after the damning Commission of Inquiry Report which set out a string of urgent recommendations including the possibility of direct control of the eastern Caribbean archipelago.

