II award winner Nordea reveals its success story for 2021 and plans for 2022

One of International Investment's 2021 award winners Nordea's Joakim Ahlberg, lead PM of its American Stars Equity Strategy, explains what contributed to its success in the category and what is on the horizon for 2022.

Nordea Asset Management won Best ESG/Sustainability Fund for its Nordea 1 -North American Stars Equity Fund, at II's virtual awards ceremony held on 7 October 2021 at Incisive Media's studios in London's Covent Garden.

What has contributed to your success in this category?

This never would have been possible without the support of Nordea's Responsible Investment team. NAM's ESG analysts are embedded into investment teams and participate actively in company engagements.

Close day-to-day collaboration between NAM's Fundamental Equities Team, which selects stocks and allocates capital, and its Responsible Investments Team, which analyses the ESG aspects, facilitates investment-led ESG plans that generate value and have a real world impact.

From idea generation to engagement with companies, our teams collaborate to build a 360-degree perspective of a holding. The ESG analysts work alongside the portfolio managers throughout the investment process, providing invaluable insights into possible risks and opportunities.

What does it mean for you to win?

We are very happy about this award because it represents a true team effort as well as our firm commitment to deliver returns with responsibility.

The Institutional Investment Award is a validation of our corporate culture, investment philosophy and ongoing commitment to responsible investment, which is deeply rooted in our Nordic DNA.

Why are these awards important?

ESG awards recognize the hard work of asset management teams to foster positive change in the world through engagement and commitment to responsible investment. It's important to shine a light on progress in this area to inspire us to continue reaching higher.

What is on the horizon for 2022 for NAM?

We will continue to strive to play a role in the transition toward the green economy. Nordea's North American Stars Equity Strategy, like all our ESG STARS equity products, offers investors a way to begin to decarbonize their portfolios.

The solution is classified as managed in line with Net Zero in 2050 under NAM's Net-Zero Asset Mangers commitment.

We will also continue to create alpha from ESG integration, not only in the environmental (E) space, but in the social (S) and governance (G) areas as well.