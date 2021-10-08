Winners of the International Investment Awards 2021

Many congratulations to all the winners and highly commended individuals and companies from across the international financial services industry in our 22nd annual International Investment Awards 2021, which took place on Thursday 7 October.

Here are the full results, which you can also see in the awards event video here.

Best International Pension Plan - Zurich International Life- International Pension Plan

Highly commended - Fairway Group

Best International Trust Product - Quilter - Lifestyle Trust

Highly commended - Canada Life Wealth Preservation Account

Best International Financial Centre - Isle of Man

Highly commended - Jersey

Best International Platform - Ardan International

Highly commended - Novia Global

Best International Discretionary Fund Manager - Tilney

Highly commended - Rathbones and LGT Vestra

Best ESG/Sustainability Fund - Nordea Asset Management - Nordea 1 -North American Stars Equity Fund

Highly commended - Fisher investments Institutional Group - Emerging Markets Responsibility Equity Ex-Fossil Fuels Strategy

NEW: Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion (Advisers) - Beverley Yeomans, deVere Group

Highly commended - Michele Carby, Holborn Assets

NEW: Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion (Industry) - Canada Life

Highly commended - AG2R La Mondiale and Fairway Group

Excellence in Sustainability (Advisers) - Partners Wealth

Excellence in Sustainability (Industry) - LGT Vestra

Best Family Office - MBMG Group Family Office

Highly commended - Wimmer Family Office

Best International Savings Plan - Investors Trust - S&P 500 Index

Highly commended - RL360- Regular savings Plan and Canada Life - Offshore Savings Account

Best International Portfolio Bond - Premier Account - Canada Life International

Highly commended - Investors trust - Access Portfolio

Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning - Canada Life International

Highly commended - Quilter International

Excellence in Private Banking - Standard Bank Offshore Group

Excellence in Fintech/Best Fintech Innovation (Advisers) sponsored by Isle of Man Finance - DeVere Group

Highly commended - VFS International Ltd

Excellence in Fintech/Best Fintech Innovation (Industry) sponsored by Isle of Man Finance - Hansard

Highly commended - Investors Trust

International Campaign of the Year - RL360 and Finance Isle of Man

Best International Fund Group - Wisdom Tree

Highly commended - Momentum Global Investment Management

Best International Life Group (UK) - Canada Life international

Highly commended: Quilter International

Best International Life Group (Non-UK) - IFGL

Highly commended: Quilter International

Best Protection Plan - Zurich International Life - Futura and Friends Provident International - International Protector Middle East

Highly commended - Canada Life - CanProtect Whole of Life

Best IPMI Provider - Aetna International

Excellence in Client Service (By Region) - Advisers, sponsored by Hansard

Overall winner - Holborn Assets

Highly commended - DeVere Group

Regional winners are:

Aiva - Latin America

Abacus Financial Consultants - Middle East

Atlas Wealth - Australia

DeVere Group - Europe

Holborn Assets - Asia

Holborn Assets - Africa

Hoxton Capital Management - UK

Excellence in Advisory Best Practice (By Region)

Overall Winner - Abacus Financial Consultants

Highly commended - Partners Wealth

Regional winners are:

Abacus Financial Consultants - Middle East

Finsbury Associates - Europe

DeVere Acuma - Latin America

Holborn Assets - Asia

Carrick Wealth - Africa

Partners Wealth - UK

Excellence in Client Service (By Region), Industry

Overall winner - Investors Trust

Highly commended - RL360 and Hansard

Regional winners are:

RL360 - Latin America

Hansard - Asia

Momentum Investment Management - UK

Qualitas Equity Funds - Europe

Standard Bank International Personal Banking - Africa

European Fund Selector of the Year - Evangelos Assimakos, Rathbones Brothers

Highly commended - Robert Wilson, Sarasin & Partners (previously Quilter Cheviot)

Emerging Talent of the Year (Advisers) - Greg Miller, Holborn Assets

Highly commended - Carl Turner, Infinity Solutions

Emerging Talent of the Year Award (Industry) - Michael Moss, LGT Vestra

Highly commended - Paris Jordan, Waverton Asset Management

Personality of the Year (Advisers) - Nigel Green, CEO and Founder, deVere Group

Highly commended - Trevor Keidan, Infinity Solutions

Personality of the Year (Industry) - David Kneeshaw, IFGL

Highly commended - Tony Allan, head of business development, LGT Vestra