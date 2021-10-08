Winners of the International Investment Awards 2021

Many congratulations to all the winners and highly commended individuals and companies from across the international financial services industry in our 22nd annual International Investment Awards 2021, which took place on Thursday 7 October.
Here are the full results, which you can also see in the awards event video here.
Best International Pension Plan - Zurich International Life- International Pension Plan
Highly commended - Fairway Group
Best International Trust Product - Quilter - Lifestyle Trust
Highly commended - Canada Life Wealth Preservation Account
Best International Financial Centre - Isle of Man
Highly commended - Jersey
Best International Platform - Ardan International
Highly commended - Novia Global
Best International Discretionary Fund Manager - Tilney
Highly commended - Rathbones and LGT Vestra
Best ESG/Sustainability Fund - Nordea Asset Management - Nordea 1 -North American Stars Equity Fund
Highly commended - Fisher investments Institutional Group - Emerging Markets Responsibility Equity Ex-Fossil Fuels Strategy
NEW: Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion (Advisers) - Beverley Yeomans, deVere Group
Highly commended - Michele Carby, Holborn Assets
NEW: Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion (Industry) - Canada Life
Highly commended - AG2R La Mondiale and Fairway Group
Excellence in Sustainability (Advisers) - Partners Wealth
Excellence in Sustainability (Industry) - LGT Vestra
Best Family Office - MBMG Group Family Office
Highly commended - Wimmer Family Office
Best International Savings Plan - Investors Trust - S&P 500 Index
Highly commended - RL360- Regular savings Plan and Canada Life - Offshore Savings Account
Best International Portfolio Bond - Premier Account - Canada Life International
Highly commended - Investors trust - Access Portfolio
Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning - Canada Life International
Highly commended - Quilter International
Excellence in Private Banking - Standard Bank Offshore Group
Excellence in Fintech/Best Fintech Innovation (Advisers) sponsored by Isle of Man Finance - DeVere Group
Highly commended - VFS International Ltd
Excellence in Fintech/Best Fintech Innovation (Industry) sponsored by Isle of Man Finance - Hansard
Highly commended - Investors Trust
International Campaign of the Year - RL360 and Finance Isle of Man
Best International Fund Group - Wisdom Tree
Highly commended - Momentum Global Investment Management
Best International Life Group (UK) - Canada Life international
Highly commended: Quilter International
Best International Life Group (Non-UK) - IFGL
Highly commended: Quilter International
Best Protection Plan - Zurich International Life - Futura and Friends Provident International - International Protector Middle East
Highly commended - Canada Life - CanProtect Whole of Life
Best IPMI Provider - Aetna International
Excellence in Client Service (By Region) - Advisers, sponsored by Hansard
Overall winner - Holborn Assets
Highly commended - DeVere Group
Regional winners are:
Aiva - Latin America
Abacus Financial Consultants - Middle East
Atlas Wealth - Australia
DeVere Group - Europe
Holborn Assets - Asia
Holborn Assets - Africa
Hoxton Capital Management - UK
Excellence in Advisory Best Practice (By Region)
Overall Winner - Abacus Financial Consultants
Highly commended - Partners Wealth
Regional winners are:
Abacus Financial Consultants - Middle East
Finsbury Associates - Europe
DeVere Acuma - Latin America
Holborn Assets - Asia
Carrick Wealth - Africa
Partners Wealth - UK
Excellence in Client Service (By Region), Industry
Overall winner - Investors Trust
Highly commended - RL360 and Hansard
Regional winners are:
RL360 - Latin America
Hansard - Asia
Momentum Investment Management - UK
Qualitas Equity Funds - Europe
Standard Bank International Personal Banking - Africa
European Fund Selector of the Year - Evangelos Assimakos, Rathbones Brothers
Highly commended - Robert Wilson, Sarasin & Partners (previously Quilter Cheviot)
Emerging Talent of the Year (Advisers) - Greg Miller, Holborn Assets
Highly commended - Carl Turner, Infinity Solutions
Emerging Talent of the Year Award (Industry) - Michael Moss, LGT Vestra
Highly commended - Paris Jordan, Waverton Asset Management
Personality of the Year (Advisers) - Nigel Green, CEO and Founder, deVere Group
Highly commended - Trevor Keidan, Infinity Solutions
Personality of the Year (Industry) - David Kneeshaw, IFGL
Highly commended - Tony Allan, head of business development, LGT Vestra