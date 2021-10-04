Utmost to enter French market with expat product

Utmost Wealth Solutions, part of Utmost International today (4 October) announced its entry into the French market with the launch of a new Assurance Vie product for expatriates living there.

Apex (France) combines a life assurance policy with a range of investment options designed to suit clients' needs and offering a tailored solution, enabling expatriates to take advantage of the favourable French tax regime for investment-linked life assurance.

It includes attractive features such as new charging structures, secure online servicing and a wide range of investment choices suited to UWS's mobile client base.

Paul Thompson, Utmost Group Chief Executive Officer said: "France is a key strategic market for insurance-based wealth solutions and our entry into this market marks a significant milestone in the development of our growth strategy."

He added: "I am delighted to officially launch our new Apex (France) product. During the product development stage, we consulted our advisers and clients, and their feedback was very important in terms of shaping our overall proposition."

Earlier this year, Utmost Group's proposed acquisition of Quilter International from Quilter announced on 1 April this year took two steps further towards completion.

Utmost Group said in a late afternoon statement on 17 June that the European Commission had approved the deal under the EU Merger Regulation and Quilter plc's shareholders voted to approve the acquisition at the Quilter plc General Meeting earlier today.

"Whilst the Transaction remains subject to the approval of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority and prudential regulators in other jurisdictions, completion of these key milestones leaves the transaction on track to complete in the fourth quarter of 2021", the group said.



