Utmost Group gets EC and shareholder thumbs up to buy Quilter Int'l

Utmost Group's proposed acquisition of Quilter International from Quilter announced on 1 April this year today (17 June) took two steps further towards completion.

Utmost Group said in a statement that the European Commission had approved the deal under the EU Merger Regulation and Quilter plc's shareholders voted to approve the acquisition at the Quilter plc General Meeting earlier today.

"Whilst the Transaction remains subject to the approval of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority and prudential regulators in other jurisdictions, completion of these key milestones leaves the transaction on track to complete in the fourth quarter of 2021", the group said.