Manchester City FC signs regional partnership with Zurich Int'l Life

Manchester City has announced a new regional partnership with leading life insurer in the Middle East, Zurich International Life Limited (Zurich), who will become the Club's Official Insurance Partner in the UAE.

The partnership builds on Zurich's long-standing commitment to inspiring and empowering the next generation of young talent to build brighter futures, bringing people together through their passion for sports.

Nurturing a sense of community and engaging fans and enthusiasts both on and off the pitch, the collaboration will involve a range of digital and esports activations, including an online FIFA tournament for Manchester City fans, casual gamers and esports fanatics with various prizes to be won.

Stephan Cieplik, senior vice-president of global partnerships at City Football Group, said: "We are delighted to launch this new partnership with Zurich International Life. The team has impressed us with their ambition and commitment to empowering the next generation."

"Over the last few years, Manchester City has been able to expand our digital and esports offering and I am pleased that Zurich will be joining us on this journey as we discover new ways in which our audiences engage with the Club."

Walter Jopp, CEO of Zurich in the Middle East, added: "At Zurich, we are always looking for ways to connect with our communities. We are also passionate about sports and promoting a sense of togetherness, and I am very excited to be joining forces with Manchester City on this journey. We are certainly ready for kick-off."

The new partnership builds on Zurich's previous sporting relationships within cricket and golf, as well as the recently announced partnership with Mumbai City FC, through which they became the Club's Official Insurance Partner in India and the UAE.

City Football Group is currently providing advisory services to Mumbai City FC and has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority investment in Mumbai City FC. The purchase is awaiting final approvals.