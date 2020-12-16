Zurich International Life and Mumbai City FC announce sponsorship

Mumbai City Football Club today announced a new sponsorship with Zurich International Life Limited (Zurich), a leading life insurer in the Middle East, who will become the Club's Official Insurance Partner in India and the UAE.

The new deal means fans will see Zurich adorn the pendant of Mumbai City First Team shirts throughout the 2020-21 season as the Islanders fight for the ISL title in Goa. The sponsorship will also see Zurich's brand integrated within the match day experience at the Bambolim Stadium, at our training facility at the Nagoa Village Panchayat Football Ground and across Club social media channels.

Speaking on the announcement, Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC, said: "We are delighted that Zurich International Life will be extending their support to Mumbai City FC as the Club's Insurance Partner. Zurich continuously show their passion and commitment to sport and we look forward to having their support towards football and Mumbai City in this unique season ahead of us."

Walter Jopp, CEO of Zurich in the Middle East, said: "At Zurich, we are passionate about nurturing young talent and encouraging a healthy lifestyle, as part of our commitment to empowering our customers to be ready for life."

"Nothing brings communities together like sports, and the Indian community is one that is particularly close to our hearts, which is why we are very pleased to be sponsoring Mumbai City FC. We look forward to following the team closely in the season ahead."

City Football Group brokered the sponsorship as part of its consultancy services to the Club.