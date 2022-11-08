VIDEO: The Big Interview - Victor France, CEO, Abbey Wealth

clock • 1 min read

As part of International Investment's The Big Interview (The Advisers) series - sponsored by Hansard - in this video, we speak to Victor France, Group CEO of global advisory specialists Abbey Wealth.

In this interview, II's Publisher Gary Robinson speaks with Abbey CEO France about how being based in Dublin is part of his company's proposition. He also reveals the thinking behind the MBO earlier this year, as reported, has worked out and how the company is positioned for success for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

Click here to view or on the image below

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Gary Robinson

Commercial Director, Head of Video at International Investment.

View profile
More from Gary Robinson

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: The Big Interview - Nigel Green answers tough questions

II Middle East Forum 2022 in pictures