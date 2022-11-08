VIDEO: The Big Interview - Victor France, CEO, Abbey Wealth

As part of International Investment's The Big Interview (The Advisers) series - sponsored by Hansard - in this video, we speak to Victor France, Group CEO of global advisory specialists Abbey Wealth.

In this interview, II's Publisher Gary Robinson speaks with Abbey CEO France about how being based in Dublin is part of his company's proposition. He also reveals the thinking behind the MBO earlier this year, as reported, has worked out and how the company is positioned for success for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

