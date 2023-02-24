White & Case

Imminent FATF grey listing of South Africa is 'likely' says global law firm

Taxation

Imminent FATF grey listing of South Africa is 'likely' says global law firm

clock 24 February 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

BNP Paribas faces landmark legal action over climate strategy

23 February 2023 • 3 min read
02

San Francisco tops Schroders Global Cities Index in 2023 

23 February 2023 • 3 min read
03

HK targets richest family offices in ME, China, US, Europe and sets date for new global tax  

23 February 2023 • 1 min read
04

Two men arrested in UK amid global probe into international bank collapse

22 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

HSBC hires ex-Aegon portfolio head for global fund selector role

24 February 2023 • 1 min read
06

UBS seeking to apply for mutual fund license in China - report

23 February 2023 • 1 min read