Union Bancaire Privée (UBP)
Opportunities for active stock-pickers, says SNAM
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management (SNAM), a partner firm on UBP, assesses opportunities in Japan.
UBP's Papp welcomes Ukraine's president departure
The departure of President Viktor Yanukovich from office is good news for Ukraine as it paves the way for a political resolution, says UBP's Zsolt Papp.
Markets rally as Fed announces tapering
Outgoing US Federal Reserve's chairman Ben Bernanke has announced that the US government will start cutting its bond-purchasing programme by $10bn in January.
Allfunds Bank adds UBP Asset Management's funds to its retail offer
Union Bancaire Privée Asset Management has signed a partnership with Allfunds Bank to offer its Luxembourg-domiciled Ucits funds to Allfunds' network of retail distributors.
UBP semi-annual outlook spots US equity opportunities
Claudio Borrelli, UBP's head of equity research, has said he continues to find a wealth of attractive opportunities in the US, despite European equities being less expensive then their US peers.
Union Bancaire Privée acquires Lloyds Group's private banking
Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) has announced the acquisition of Lloyds Banking Group’s International Private Banking business.