U-turn

'The great Truss retreat': U-turn on 45% tax rate 'not the solution' to market turmoil

Taxation

'The great Truss retreat': U-turn on 45% tax rate 'not the solution' to market turmoil

clock 03 October 2022 • 4 min read
UK chancellor scraps plans to remove 45% income tax rate for high earners

Taxation

UK chancellor scraps plans to remove 45% income tax rate for high earners

clock 03 October 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Netherlands inflation soars to 17%, fuelled by high energy prices 

30 September 2022 • 1 min read
02

Spain's government to impose temporary wealth tax on assets over €3m

30 September 2022 • 1 min read
03

European Commission takes Malta to court over 'golden passport' scheme

29 September 2022 • 3 min read
04

DeVere halts property division 'with immediate effect' amid UK mortgage crisis

03 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

Hong Kong investment boutique CEO gets two-year ban for conduct breaches 

29 September 2022 • 3 min read
06

Harlequin resorts boss jailed for 12 years over £226m fraud case

30 September 2022 • 3 min read