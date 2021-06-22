Tobam
Tobam surpasses $6bn AUM level
Tobam, the anti-benchmark product provider has announced a further $150m mandate from a North American institutional investor, taking its total AUM above $6bn.
TOBAM appoints head of Marketing
Paris-based quantitative asset manager TOBAM has announced the appointment of Rudyard Ekindi as head of Marketing.
300 Club proposes another way to model investments
Alan Brown, member of the 300 Club and senior adviser at Schroders, says the investment industry needs a new model for best practice that does better than rely on factors such as fund characteristics, regulatory environment and risk preferences.
TOBAM's Choueifaty reworks the sustainability theme
TOBAM Asset Management is taking the idea of sustainable investment back to its roots in response, it says, to the way the the concept is being increasingly stretched.
TOBAM offers anti-benchmark ex-Japan fund
Paris-based asset manager TOBAM has launched an Anti-Benchmark Pacific ex-Japan Equity fund with seed funding from Seven Investment Management.
TOBAM signs partnership deal with Amundi
French asset manager Amundi has bought a 17.5% stake in TOBAM, a Paris-based asset manager, creating a strategic partnership.
TOBAM's Choueifaty diversifies to beat benchmarks
TOBAM founder Yves Choueifaty talks about winning over the world’s toughest clients by challenging the benchmark investment model.