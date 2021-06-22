Tobam

Tobam surpasses $6bn AUM level

Tobam, the anti-benchmark product provider has announced a further $150m mandate from a North American institutional investor, taking its total AUM above $6bn.

TOBAM appoints head of Marketing

Paris-based quantitative asset manager TOBAM has announced the appointment of Rudyard Ekindi as head of Marketing.

300 Club proposes another way to model investments

Alan Brown, member of the 300 Club and senior adviser at Schroders, says the investment industry needs a new model for best practice that does better than rely on factors such as fund characteristics, regulatory environment and risk preferences.