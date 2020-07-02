Thematic investments
Industry Voice: Working with robots: a Danish revolution
Pictet Asset Management explains how working with robots is the future of industry.
Industry Voice - Built to deliver: thematic equity portfolios
Pictet Asset Management explains how every aspect of the thematic portfolio construction process is geared to helping investors secure better returns from their equity investments.
Industry Voice: The future's bright, the future's digital
Pictet Asset Management highlights the areas of digital offering the most compelling investment opportunities.
Industry Voice: Water: the high tech approach
Technology holds the key to resolving the world's growing water shortage problems. Thematic investors can make the most of the opportunity.
Demystifying thematic equities
Industry Voice: Hans Peter Portner, Head of Thematic Equities at Pictet Asset Management, reveals what makes a good thematic equity investment
Uncovering the true guardians of the environment
Industry Voice: Pictet Asset Management explains why investing to protect the planet's natural resources requires a deep understanding of industry's ecological footprint.
Urbanisation: the smart investment opportunity
Industry Voice: Ivo Weinoehrl, Senior Investment Manager at Pictet Asset Management, explains how smart technology and sustainability trends are turning cities into a compelling investment opportunity