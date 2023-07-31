Swiss Takeover Board

GAM investor group calls for takeover board to impose final deadline on Liontrust deal

Business Development

clock 31 July 2023 • 2 min read
GAM pushes back against shareholder inaccuracy claims

Business Development

clock 26 July 2023 • 1 min read
Investor group accuses GAM of spreading 'misleading information' about counteroffer

Business Development

clock 25 July 2023 • 2 min read
GAM shareholders call for extraordinary general meeting to replace board

Business Development

clock 08 June 2023 • 2 min read
GAM shareholders take fresh concerns over Liontrust takeover to Swiss authorities

Business Development

clock 10 May 2023 • 2 min read
