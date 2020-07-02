Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma)
FINMA appoints Philippe Egger to its board of directors
The Swiss Financial Supervisory Authority FINMA has appointed Philippe Egger to its board of directors as of 1 Mary 2014.
Mark Branson appointed as CEO of Swiss Finma
The board of directors of the Swiss Financial Markets Supervisory Authority, Finma, has unanimously appointed former UBS banker Mark Branson as CEO as of 1 April 2014.
US foreign bank plans threaten bail-in system, says Finma
Proposals that would require foreign banks in the US to stand on their own two feet in capital and liquidity terms could undermine attempts to fix the too-big-to-fail problem for large, cross-border institutions, Switzerland's top bank supervisor has...
Arkos seeks outlet for talent
Tristan Brenner, chief operating officer at Arkos Capital, a Lugano-based absolute return fund manager, sees advantages in being part of the GAM group.
From offshore to onshore: the end of Swiss banking secrecy?
Fund managers discuss the changee that may damage their offshore fund model, but not kill their industry.