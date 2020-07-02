Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen)
Consumer interest calls for ban on commission, says Swedish regulator
The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has hardened its line calling for a ban on commission paid to financial intermediaries.
Swedish insurers warn of manipulation threat to new discount curve
Swedish insurers have welcomed a proposal for a Solvency II-based discount curve, but there are concerns that the curve could be distorted by speculators.
Swedish regulator to introduce Solvency II discount rate in 2014
The Swedish financial regulator is to introduce Solvency II's discount rate methodology for calculating the value of life insurance and pension fund liabilities next year.
Name changes in Swedish funds market revealed by Pensions Agency
The Swedish Pensions Agency (Pensionsmyndigheten), which operates the fund platform for the country's PPM system, has revealed further changes to names of managers and their funds.
AIF committee delivers recommendations to Sweden's government
A committee of experts has delivered its final report on recommendations for implementing new alternative investment fund rules, which will also result in more fund management companies coming under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory...
Swedish regulator demands formal manager/custodian split in Ucits V
Finansinspektionen, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, says in a response to the country's Ministry of Finance regarding development of the so-called Ucits V Directive that it welcomes proposals by the European Commission to more closely regulate...
Swedish regulator responds positively to proposal for additional oversight
The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) has responded positively to a consultation proposal from the country's Ministry of Health and Social Affairs that it take over responsibility for oversight of the voluntary pensions sector,...
Swedish regulator hits banks with early buffer demands
The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) has decided not to wait for an EU schedule, instead proposing an earlier introduction of stricter liquidity buffer requirements for domestic banks and other credit institutions, which would...
Regulatory changes proposed for Swedish covered bonds
The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) has proposed changes to guidelines on covered bonds, and has set 3 September as a deadline for consultation responses.
EU reporting format changes require reference group, says Swedish regulator
The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) has called a meeting for 3 September to put together a reference group of industry participants to test new reporting formats and systems before they are introduced in 2013-14.
Schroders, Swedish regulator and industry body give their views
Schroders head of institutional sales in the Nordics, a financial supervisor at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, and the head of the Swedish Investment Fund Association share their views on current trends.
Swedish insurers threatened with regulated dividend cuts
Dividends paid to investors in Swedish life and insurance companies could be cut by a new rule proposed by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority to guarantee savers' future returns.