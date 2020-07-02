Swedbank
Mobile fund trading highlighted in Swedbank report
Swedbank CEO Michael Wolf has commented on the growth of mobile digital services, including the rapid rise in use of mobile fund trading by customers of the Swedish bank.
Swedbank platform develops mobile access to funds
Swedbank and Sparbanken 1826 have rolled out an updated version of their mobile services platform, which will improve access to funds and fund transactions for Swedish customers.
Swedbank Robur picks SimCorp Solvency II solution
Swedbank Robur has picked technology and solutions provider SimCorp's Solvency II solution to support mandated functions such as capital requirement calculations and risk reporting.
Michel Schuurman describes Circular Economy at Swedbank briefing
Michel Schuurman from the Dutch CSR network MVO has discussed challenges to maintaining the current economic system in play, given factors such as population growth and resource depletion.
Swedbank comments on the rate outlook for Sweden
Cecilia Skingsley, chief economist at Swedbank, has given her view on the decision by the Executive Board of the Riksbank to hold Sweden's repo rate unchanged at 1%and to make a downward adjustment to the repo-rate path.