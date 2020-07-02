Swedbank

Swedbank Robur picks SimCorp Solvency II solution

Swedbank Robur has picked technology and solutions provider SimCorp's Solvency II solution to support mandated functions such as capital requirement calculations and risk reporting.

Swedbank comments on the rate outlook for Sweden

Cecilia Skingsley, chief economist at Swedbank, has given her view on the decision by the Executive Board of the Riksbank to hold Sweden's repo rate unchanged at 1%and to make a downward adjustment to the repo-rate path.