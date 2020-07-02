Storebrand (SPP)

SPP merges funds on PPM platform in Sweden

SPP has announced it is merging the Aktiefond Sverige Aktiv with the Aktiefond Sverige by 21 March, which will affect investors using the PPM platform in Sweden

SPP issues corporate bond fund

SPP, Norwegian insurer Storebrand's Swedish asset management business, has launched a corporate bond fund that will invest only in companies with high credit ratings and that are based in the Nordic region.

Sweden's SPP explains its selection activities

Helena Jendelid, head of Unit-Linked Insurance at SPP, the Swedish business of Norwegian insurer Storebrand, has talked about the process used to select funds on behalf of customers (in Swedish).

Swedish equities in focus as SFEI publishes latest research.

Swedish equities are clearly preferred to broader European equities, according to the latest research by Svenskt Fondexpertindex (SFEI) into the thoughts of fund professionals actively managing some SEK340bn (€39bn) in assets.