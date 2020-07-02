Storebrand (SPP)
SPP merges funds on PPM platform in Sweden
SPP has announced it is merging the Aktiefond Sverige Aktiv with the Aktiefond Sverige by 21 March, which will affect investors using the PPM platform in Sweden
SPP/Storebrand puts SEK750m into EIB Climate Awareness Bond
Nordic insurer and asset manager SPP/Storebrand has invested SEK750m (€87m) into a 7-year Climate Awareness Bond issued by the European Investment Bank.
Söderberg & Partners announce annual traffic light list of top performers
Söderberg & Partners, the Swedish independent insurance and investments adviser, has published its annual list of top performing companies, based on its proprietary ‘traffic light' system of analysis.
SPP sees fall in Swedish commitment to sustainable investments
SPP, the Swedish savings and insurance business that is part of the Norwegian Storebrand group, says it has found a fall in the number of Swedish retail investors committed to sustainable investments over the past year.
SPP issues corporate bond fund
SPP, Norwegian insurer Storebrand's Swedish asset management business, has launched a corporate bond fund that will invest only in companies with high credit ratings and that are based in the Nordic region.
Swedish manager SPP merges Europe funds
Swedish manager SPP Fonder is merging its SPP EMU Blandfond and SPP Aktiefond Europa on 30 November.
Sweden's SPP explains its selection activities
Helena Jendelid, head of Unit-Linked Insurance at SPP, the Swedish business of Norwegian insurer Storebrand, has talked about the process used to select funds on behalf of customers (in Swedish).
Swedish equities in focus as SFEI publishes latest research.
Swedish equities are clearly preferred to broader European equities, according to the latest research by Svenskt Fondexpertindex (SFEI) into the thoughts of fund professionals actively managing some SEK340bn (€39bn) in assets.
Storebrand's Bergh on picking managers and looking for the human element
Jan Tore Bergh, responsible for external manager selection at Storebrand Investments, predominantly in the area of private equity and hedge, talks about his role.