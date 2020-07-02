Storebrand (Delphi Funds)

Norway's Delphi rolls out GEM Ucits

Delphi Funds, the Norwegian manager, has rolled out a global emerging market Ucits, which is initially seeking sales in Nordic markets and the Netherlands, but which will be available to institutional investors beyond these markets.

Espen Furnes at Delphi sees euro vision
Espen Furnes, Norwegian manager of the Delphi Europe equity fund, believes the recent Dutch elections coupled with the ongoing benefits to Germany of the euro means the future of the single currency is far more secure than some believe.

Delphi's Espen Furnes asks whether it is 'goodbye euro?
Espen Furnes, manager of the Norway-based Delphi Europa equity fund, says it is not surprising that nobody bothered to celebrate the latest anniversary of the euro at the turn of the year. That would have been too provocative.