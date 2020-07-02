Storebrand (Delphi Funds)
Investment opportunities spotted by Delphi in Norwegian Budget U-turn
Norway's new government has ordered a series of significant changes be made to the country's Budget, which Delphi's Espen Furnes says contain opportunity for investors.
Delphi's Espen Furnes sees a comeback for European shares
Espen Furnes, manager of the Delphi Europe fund, sees three key factors pointing to a positive period for European equities.
Delphi´s Stig Tønder sees choppy waters ahead for global equity investors
Stig Tønder, manager of the Delphi Global fund, has given his view of a global economy that is still not quite meeting expectations.
Norway's Delphi rolls out GEM Ucits
Delphi Funds, the Norwegian manager, has rolled out a global emerging market Ucits, which is initially seeking sales in Nordic markets and the Netherlands, but which will be available to institutional investors beyond these markets.
Active managers set to benefit from declining correlations, says Delphi's Stig Tønder
Stig Tønder, manager of the Delphi Global fund, sees evidence that correlation between assets is falling, to the benefit of active managers.
Delphi's Espen Furnes outlines expectations for the future of European markets
Espen Furnes, Norwegian manager of the Delphi Europe fund, is not expecting any positive surprises from southern Europe, but does feel that Europe overall is on its way out of the ashes.
Delphi's Stig Tønder sees Europe, US, emerging markets as key themes in 2013
Stig Tønder, manager of Delphi Global, picks out the key themes that could make 2013 a good year for equities.
Delphi's Espen Furnes says expectations of the death of the stock market are premature
Inflation could be the 'joker' that changes everything in a world where currently most people want to invest in debt instruments says Espen Furnes, manager of Norway based Delphi Europe.
Espen Furnes at Delphi sees euro vision
Espen Furnes, Norwegian manager of the Delphi Europe equity fund, believes the recent Dutch elections coupled with the ongoing benefits to Germany of the euro means the future of the single currency is far more secure than some believe.
Delphi confirms fund name changes
Norwegian asset manager Delphi has changed the names of its funds to facilitate international sales.
Investors must recognise the importance of the middle class, says Delphi Funds' Fjell
Øyvind Fjell, manager of Norwegian fund Delphi Norden, says that the continued development of a global middle class is crucial for future investment returns and a rebalancing of the global economy.
The media revolution: as considered by Delphi Europa's Furnes
Espen Furnes, Norwegian manager of the Delphi Europa fund, has outlined factors he believes will make winners of certain players in the media sector.
Delphi Funds discovers a distribution trend of its own
The mutual funds manager has put an ex-fund selector in charge of its international expansion, starting with Finland and then the Netherlands.
Follow Nordic model to long term gains, urges Norway's Delphi
Øyvind Fjell, Oslo-based manager of the Delphi Norden fund, outlines why he believes the region remains an oasis for long-term investors.
Delphi's Espen Furnes asks whether it is 'goodbye euro?
Espen Furnes, manager of the Norway-based Delphi Europa equity fund, says it is not surprising that nobody bothered to celebrate the latest anniversary of the euro at the turn of the year. That would have been too provocative.