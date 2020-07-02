StatPro

StatPro releases upgrade to Revolution service

StatPro, the provider of cloud based IT services for asset managers, has released an upgrade to its Revolution offering, which includes a new liquidity risk dashboard.

StatPro boosts Ucits liquidity monitoring

StatPro, the provider of cloud based portfolio analysis solutions, has added a module to its Revolution service that can warn users about exposure and liquidity in regards to Ucits standards.

Due diligence around datacentres and cloud may increase post-Sandy

Although its services such as StatPro Revolution were not put offline by Sandy, the storm that hit North America, Neil Smyth, marketing and technology director said the difficulties that some web services have reportedly encountered may result in more...

Cost, ease advantages of cloud irreversible, says StatPro

Neil Smyth, marketing and technology director at StatPro says that the industry has overcome its last remaining barrier to more widespread adoption of cloud based services - security - which has sparked a race away from internally implemented IT projects....

StatPro Launches Portfolio Aggregation Service

StatPro, the provider of cloud based portfolio analysis tools, has launched an additional portfolio aggregation element within its StatPro Revolution portfolio service.