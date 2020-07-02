StatPro
StatPro releases upgrade to Revolution service
StatPro, the provider of cloud based IT services for asset managers, has released an upgrade to its Revolution offering, which includes a new liquidity risk dashboard.
StatPro boosts Ucits liquidity monitoring
StatPro, the provider of cloud based portfolio analysis solutions, has added a module to its Revolution service that can warn users about exposure and liquidity in regards to Ucits standards.
Caceis selects cloud based portfolio analysis from StatPro
Caceis, one of Europe's biggest asset servicing, depositary and fund administration providers, has selected StatPro's Revolution cloud based solution to run on a white labelled basis on its Olis web portal.
StatPro releases upgrade to Revolution cloud services
StatPro, the provider of analytical tools to the asset management industry, has announced upgrades to its cloud based Revolution software service.
StatPro's Neil Smyth identifies biggest IT challenges to buy-side
StatPro Marketing & Technology director Neil Smyth has discussed the biggest challenges currently affecting buy-side technology and operations professionals.
StatPro outlines candidate challenges in numbers driven business
StatPro, the provider of cloud based investor tools, has issued a Christmas video showing the lengths to which it will test job candidates.
Due diligence around datacentres and cloud may increase post-Sandy
Although its services such as StatPro Revolution were not put offline by Sandy, the storm that hit North America, Neil Smyth, marketing and technology director said the difficulties that some web services have reportedly encountered may result in more...
Cloud must be pre-eminent in software delivery and use, says StatPro CEO
Justin Wheatley, CEO of software company StatPro, says that the days of financial company systems being dominated by multiple layers of bought in software applications and databases are definitely over.
Quintillion selects StatPro Revolution for analytics
Quintillion, the hedge fund administrator, has selected software company StatPro to deliver performance and risk analysis services via its Revolution cloud based technology.
Cost, ease advantages of cloud irreversible, says StatPro
Neil Smyth, marketing and technology director at StatPro says that the industry has overcome its last remaining barrier to more widespread adoption of cloud based services - security - which has sparked a race away from internally implemented IT projects....
StatPro Launches Portfolio Aggregation Service
StatPro, the provider of cloud based portfolio analysis tools, has launched an additional portfolio aggregation element within its StatPro Revolution portfolio service.