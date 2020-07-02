SS&C Technologies

Clariden Leu picks Advent Software solutions

Clariden Leu, a UK boutique wealth manager, has picked Advent Software solutions such as Portfolio Exchange, Moxy and Rules Manager to handle its portfolio management trade order management and compliance requirements.

Advent Software offers view on centralised clearing changes

Liam Huxley, vice president of Product Strategy at Advent Software, has discussed the introduction of centralized clearing and how a company such as his is talking to market participants, particularly the clearing houses and regulators, to develop solutions....

Advent Software looks to take mobility further in H1 2013

Advent Software is to begin testing upgrades of its software on iPads with select clients and is set to move to a broader rollout of its products across mobile platforms in the first half of 2013, the company told a client conference in London.

Advent Software publishes guide to euro exit strategies

Asset management software company Advent Software has produced a research note discussing the various exit strategies its clients may have to consider should Greece or other countries cease to use the euro.

Trident Fund Services adds module to use of Advent Geneva

Cayman Islands based fund administrator Trident Fund Services has added Advent Software's Geneva World Investor module encompassing accounting and servicing capabilities to its existing use of Advent's Geneva portfolio management tool for alternative...

Advent launches 'cloud-enabled' asset management platform

Advent Software, a provider of software and services for the global investment management industry, has launched a 'cloud-enabled', end-to-end platform for the front-, middle- and back-office of asset and wealth management enterprises.

The technology impacts of FATCA
The technology impacts of FATCA

Martin Engdal, director of Product Marketing EMEA at Advent Software sees growing impact of FATCA on his technology clients active in asset management.

Advent adds custodial capabilities to support EMEA growth

Advent Software, which provides software and services to the asset management industry, says it has improved its connectivity with European custodians to add capabilities to its more than 450 global custodian interfaces.