SS&C Technologies
Pete Hess, CEO of Advent Software, outlines business developments
Pete Hess, chief executive of Advent Software, which supplies the asset management industry, has discussed factors affecting the development of new solutions and the growth in Advent's business.
Alternative funds' research systems increasingly deal breaker - survey
Research into investor attitudes by Advent Software has found that some 75% of those surveyed want to see research management systems in place at funds they care considering.
Clariden Leu picks Advent Software solutions
Clariden Leu, a UK boutique wealth manager, has picked Advent Software solutions such as Portfolio Exchange, Moxy and Rules Manager to handle its portfolio management trade order management and compliance requirements.
Existing clients most important business driver this year - Advent Nordic survey
Research by TNS SIFO Prospera, commissioned by Advent Software, suggests while most fund companies and distributors in the Nordic region expect growth over the full 2012 year, much of that growth will come from existing clients rather than new ones.
Advent updates platform for asset, wealth managers
Advent Software has announced the global launch of an update to its platform for asset and wealth managers.
Advent sees back office trend among hedge fund managers
Hedge funds are starting to adopt back office systems much earlier to show that they are institutional quality, explains Chris Momsen, senior vice president and general manager Global Accounts and Tamale at Advent Software.
Advent Software offers view on centralised clearing changes
Liam Huxley, vice president of Product Strategy at Advent Software, has discussed the introduction of centralized clearing and how a company such as his is talking to market participants, particularly the clearing houses and regulators, to develop solutions....
Advent Software looks to take mobility further in H1 2013
Advent Software is to begin testing upgrades of its software on iPads with select clients and is set to move to a broader rollout of its products across mobile platforms in the first half of 2013, the company told a client conference in London.
Advent Software publishes guide to euro exit strategies
Asset management software company Advent Software has produced a research note discussing the various exit strategies its clients may have to consider should Greece or other countries cease to use the euro.
Trident Fund Services adds module to use of Advent Geneva
Cayman Islands based fund administrator Trident Fund Services has added Advent Software's Geneva World Investor module encompassing accounting and servicing capabilities to its existing use of Advent's Geneva portfolio management tool for alternative...
Advent launches 'cloud-enabled' asset management platform
Advent Software, a provider of software and services for the global investment management industry, has launched a 'cloud-enabled', end-to-end platform for the front-, middle- and back-office of asset and wealth management enterprises.
The technology impacts of FATCA
Martin Engdal, director of Product Marketing EMEA at Advent Software sees growing impact of FATCA on his technology clients active in asset management.
Advent adds custodial capabilities to support EMEA growth
Advent Software, which provides software and services to the asset management industry, says it has improved its connectivity with European custodians to add capabilities to its more than 450 global custodian interfaces.
New London hedge fund picks Advent Software solution
Carrhae Capital LLP, which launched the Carrhae Capital Master Fund in December 2011, has picked Advent Software as its hedge fund software supplier.
Advent Software maintains organic growth focus amid volatile market environment
Håkan Valberg, Advent Software's senior vice president and general manager EMEA, talks about the opportunities and challenges facing one of the bigger software and services providers to the asset management community.
RDR White Paper outlines wealth management challenge
Advent Software has compiled research and issued a White Paper on the UK's Retail Distribution Review in the context of how it affects the wealth management industry.