Rachel Meadows takes up MD role at Sovereign Pension Services

People Moves

Rachel Meadows takes up MD role at Sovereign Pension Services

clock 19 April 2023 • 2 min read
IFGL targets 'gap in market' as deal to buy Sovereign Pension Services (UK) completes

Business Development

IFGL targets 'gap in market' as deal to buy Sovereign Pension Services (UK) completes

clock 01 March 2023 • 1 min read
IFGL to buy Sovereign Pension Services

M&As

IFGL to buy Sovereign Pension Services

clock 22 August 2022 • 1 min read
International pension provider Sovereign acquires Malta-based retirement scheme

Business Development

International pension provider Sovereign acquires Malta-based retirement scheme

clock 16 February 2022 • 2 min read
