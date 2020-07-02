SIX Swiss Exchange
Swiss & Global Asset Management launches first active ETFs on SIX
Swiss & Global Asset Management is today issuing the first active ETFs to be available on SIX Swiss Exchange.
Swiss ALTIN AG picks Tony Morrongiello as new CEO
ALTIN AG, the Swiss alternative investment company listed on the London and Swiss stock exchanges, has announced the appointment of Tony Morrongiello as CEO.
SIX Swiss Exchange reports growth in ETF trading
SIX Swiss Exchange, in its ETF Quarterly Statistics for Q3, reports an ETF trading turnover of CHF 19.2bn, an increase of CHF 1.5 bn over the previous quarter. Since the start of the year, ETF turnover has amounted to more than CHF 57.8 bn.
