SimCorp

SimCorp appoints MD of Asia Pacific

Investment management solutions and services provider SimCorp has appointed Nick Quin as Managing Director at SimCorp Asia, based in Sydney.

Swedbank Robur picks SimCorp Solvency II solution

Swedbank Robur has picked technology and solutions provider SimCorp's Solvency II solution to support mandated functions such as capital requirement calculations and risk reporting.

SimCorp releases Dimension v5.2

SimCorp, the provider of investment and portfolio management software, has released an updated version of its Dimension product, which addresses central counterparty (CCP) concerns resulting from regulations such as the US Dodd-Frank Act and the European...

Accounting weaknesses threaten product launches

SimCorp, a provider of investment management software and services, has published a White Paper commissioned from Woodbine Associated that warns of outdated accounting platform compromising buy-side firms' ability to meet compliance, detect fraud, and...