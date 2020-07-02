SimCorp
SimCorp appoints MD of Asia Pacific
Investment management solutions and services provider SimCorp has appointed Nick Quin as Managing Director at SimCorp Asia, based in Sydney.
SimCorp releases version 5.5 of its flagship product
Investment management solutions provider SimCorp has launched version 5.5 of its SimCorp Dimension investment management solution.
Legacy systems: soon to be history? SimCorp's Mayr explains
John Mayr, Marketing and Partner Development at Danish software and financial expertise provider SimCorp analyses the impact of technology in the financial industry.
SimCorp enhances investment management software
SimCorp has released SimCorp Dimension version 5.4 which includes new FX hedging functionality and the introduction of new trading limits in the compliance manager.
SimCorp and AcadiaSoft partner for margin automation
SimCorp and AcadiaSoft have partnered to offer an improved solution for automating margin between counterparties active in collateral management.
Swedbank Robur picks SimCorp Solvency II solution
Swedbank Robur has picked technology and solutions provider SimCorp's Solvency II solution to support mandated functions such as capital requirement calculations and risk reporting.
Data governance key development for buy side firms, says SimCorp paper
SimCorp, which provides asset management and portfolio technology solutions, has published a paper developed by consultancy Investit, which points to data governance being a key factor in ensuring data quality for buy side firms.
SimCorp releases latest version of Dimension
Investment management software and services supplier SimCorp has published the latest version (5.3) of its Dimension solution.
SimCorp buy-side poll reveals inaccurate portfolio valuations, asset and exposure tracking errors
More than six in 10 buy side professionals believe there are problems with the accuracy of their portfolio valuations because of data errors, according to research published by IT services provider SimCorp.
SimCorp publishes Ucits IV, MiFID II White Paper
SimCorp StrategyLap, the research institution sponsored by SimCorp, has published a White Paper on the impact of Ucits IV and MiFID II regulations on the buy side.
IT spend of $6.7bn expected on new OTC regulations - in one year
Research published by SimCorp StrategyLab points to a multi-billion dollar IT spend just in the 2012-13 year by firms affected by additional regulation of OTC traded derivatives.
SimCorp releases Dimension v5.2
SimCorp, the provider of investment and portfolio management software, has released an updated version of its Dimension product, which addresses central counterparty (CCP) concerns resulting from regulations such as the US Dodd-Frank Act and the European...
Munch takes chief executive role at Orc Group
Financial technology provider Orc Group has appointed Torben Munch as chief executive at the company.
Accounting weaknesses threaten product launches
SimCorp, a provider of investment management software and services, has published a White Paper commissioned from Woodbine Associated that warns of outdated accounting platform compromising buy-side firms' ability to meet compliance, detect fraud, and...