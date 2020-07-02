Sella
Partnerships key to retail fund of funds at Sella Gestioni
A new approach to the use of open architecture is behind the introduction of fund of funds strategies at Sella Gestioni in Italy, explains Mario Baronci, who heads the selection team.
Italy's Sella Gestioni unveils Star Collection multi-manager
Italy’s Sella Gestioni Sgr, the asset management arm of Gruppo Banca Sella, has launched Star Collection, a multi manager fund of funds which will allow investors to be exposed to international funds and SICAVs.
Zurich signs distribution agreement with Italy's Banca Sella
Zurich has signed a distribution agreement for its Z Platform Solution with Italy's Gruppo Banca Sella.
Banca Sella to shift focus on asset management business
Italian lender Banca Sella, which recently confirmed it has completed the reorganisation process of its holding structure, is planning to shift the focus to its asset management arm Sella Gestioni.
