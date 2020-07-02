Savills
Property investors Savills advise Italians on German investments
Savills, the international property firm whose investment arm recently expanded operations in Germany, has helped Italian fashion chain Calzedonia to expand in Europe's largest market via two new shops in Essen.
Savills strengthens French real estate valuation team
Real estate advisor Savills has appointed Annabelle Joyaux to its valuation team in France as director where she will be responsible for the development of a range of valuation and analysis products.
German investors enter Amsterdam hotel market
German institutional investors Union Investment and Deka Immobilen have bought into the Amsterdam hotel market, amid growing interest in the sector.
Amundi Real Estate makes first UK investment
Amundi Real Estate has acquired a stake in 5 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, representing the first acquisition in Europe for Amundi‘s retail real estate collective investment scheme (OPCI).
Savills wins back head of investment for Europe
Marcus Lemli has returned to international real estate advisor Savills as head of investment for its European operation following a six year stint in Germany with Jones Lang LaSalle.
Parisian rentals to be driven by SMEs in 2012
Small to medium firms (SMEs) will drive the Ile-de-France office rental market in 2012 as they continue to rationalise costs and spur demand for Parisian office space, a Savills report has concluded.
Savills boosts Paris team
International real estate advisor Savills has appointed David Poole (pictured) to head its valuation team in France.