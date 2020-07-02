Sauren
Sauren Report on the interest rate trap: Responding to new realities
A report published by German fund manager Sauren Fonds Service, argues that the “interest rate trap” will deliver lower yields. Report contributor Matthias Weinbeck (pictured), a fund analyst for Sauren, highlights key strategies for investors facing...
Germany: Hoping and healing
Sentiment in European equity markets swung last year, in favour of peripheral and bank investments, but German investors remain divided on the case for a bull market in these once unloved assets.
Hedge fund fees rise as industry demand returns
Hedge fund fees have been the focus of intense discussion in recent times, but certain investors say that better managers deserve the fees they earn
Selectors discuss the quality of managers, Asia and strategy platforms
The latest roundup of fund selector views elicits comment on manager quality, consistency and transparency, the state of China and Japan, and the dangers of following a trend.
Sauren feiert fuenf erfolgreiche Jahre mit den 'Heuschrecken'
Hedgefonds haben seit langem keinen guten Ruf in Deutschland.
Fund selectors discuss boutiques and fund sizes
The most efficient size of fund and the question of whether to prefer large fund houses or boutiques is discussed by selectors such as Bruno Pennino at FinecoBank and Ansgar Guseck at Sauren.
The manager comes first for Sauren, not the fund
Some investors might feel ‘trust’ is a concept foreign to the world of finance. But for Sauren’s Ansgar Guseck, “that is ultimately what it comes down to” when his firm deals with, and invests in, fund managers.
DWS's Kaldemorgen tops bill in eclectic mix of Sauren award winners
DWS Investment's Klaus Kaldemorgen was among fund managers awarded last night, named fund industry personality of 2011, as allocator Sauren selected Europe's best managers for its annual ceremony in Frankfurt.
Sauren launches multi-manager fund for emerging markets
Germany’s Sauren has launched its first balanced growth-economies fund of funds, providing an alternative to the growing number of multi-asset developing markets products run by just one manager.