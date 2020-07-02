Sauren

Germany: Hoping and healing

Sentiment in European equity markets swung last year, in favour of peripheral and bank investments, but German investors remain divided on the case for a bull market in these once unloved assets.

Fund selectors discuss boutiques and fund sizes

The most efficient size of fund and the question of whether to prefer large fund houses or boutiques is discussed by selectors such as Bruno Pennino at FinecoBank and Ansgar Guseck at Sauren.

The manager comes first for Sauren, not the fund
Some investors might feel ‘trust’ is a concept foreign to the world of finance. But for Sauren’s Ansgar Guseck, “that is ultimately what it comes down to” when his firm deals with, and invests in, fund managers.