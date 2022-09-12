Sanjay Shah

Dubai court refuses extradition of British trader to Denmark over tax fraud case 

Legal

clock 12 September 2022 • 1 min read
Denmark signs extradition treaty with UAE amid Dubai-based Brit tax fraud case 

Legal

clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read
