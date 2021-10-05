Roger Berry

One of the biggest former QROPs providers acquired by UK pensions group

M&As

One of the biggest former QROPs providers acquired by UK pensions group

clock 05 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

SFO makes arrest in £150m 'guaranteed returns' probe involving investors from 50 countries

30 September 2021 • 2 min read
02

US indicts six 'offshore financial executives' over alleged $60m 'Singapore Solution' tax evasion case

30 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

BlackRock's giant ESG ETF questioned over ESG practices

30 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

German online bank with worldwide offices fined €4.25m

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Swiss police raid Credit Suisse offices over Greensill funds

04 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Global macro manager sets up Geneva office, proposes stake sale

01 October 2021 • 3 min read