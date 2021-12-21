Richard Nourse

Schroders to acquire 75% shareholding in Greencoat Capital

Business Development

Schroders to acquire 75% shareholding in Greencoat Capital

clock 21 December 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

World's top 15 expat retirement spots for 2022 revealed in annual survey

15 December 2021 • 4 min read
02

Vontobel to acquire UBS Swiss financial adviser business

16 December 2021 • 2 min read
03

BNP Paribas exits US retail market in mega $16.3bn sale

20 December 2021 • 2 min read
04

BlueBay expands Structured Credit team with two new hires

15 December 2021 • 1 min read
05

LGT to acquire Australia-based Crestone Wealth Management

16 December 2021 • 3 min read
06

Schroders confirms talks with Greencoat Capital

16 December 2021 • 1 min read