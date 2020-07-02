Retail Distribution Review (RDR)

Will the RDR hit Europe?

Advisory, research and events business The Platforum has released the results of its "European Platforms and Open Architecture" report.

Russell Investments to acquire IFA network group

Russell Investments has announced that it will acquire On-line Partnership Group Limited (OLPG), significantly expanding Russell's relationships with UK independent financial advisers (IFAs) and enhancing the way in which the OLPG's advisers work with...

UK FCA to permit unit rebates for platforms

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is to permit rebates from fund managers to platforms in cash, provided it is passed on to consumers in full in the form of additional units.