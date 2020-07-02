Retail Distribution Review (RDR)
Will the RDR hit Europe?
Advisory, research and events business The Platforum has released the results of its "European Platforms and Open Architecture" report.
IFAs give verdict on RDR one year on - Investec Wealth & Investment
More than four in ten (43%) intermediaries believe that the new regime has improved the quality of advice they provide to clients with just 5% saying it has had a negative effect, a new study by Investec Wealth & Investment revealed.
Superclean to become the new clean - Barclays research
The Barclays Equity Research team has analysed the changes taking place with part 1 of RDR turning one year old.
GBAM meets in Lisbon to discuss boutiques' future
The Group of Boutique Asset Managers (GBAM) meets in Lisbon to discuss UK's RDR and the risk to the global development of Ucits.
Russell Investments to acquire IFA network group
Russell Investments has announced that it will acquire On-line Partnership Group Limited (OLPG), significantly expanding Russell's relationships with UK independent financial advisers (IFAs) and enhancing the way in which the OLPG's advisers work with...
Appetite for investment advice remains strong in post RDR world - Natixis GAM
Survey finds twice the number of UK financial advisory businesses have increased client numbers than have seen them fall as a direct or indirect result of RDR
Investec Asset Management launches RDR compliant share classes
Investec Asset Management has announced the launch of ‘super-clean' share classes across its UK-domiciled OEIC fund range to deliver greater transparency for investors in line with the Retail Distribution Review.
UK RDR causes commission payment delay to 7,000 advisers
Henderson has delayed commission payments to over 7,000 UK advisers for three weeks due to additional checks needed following the RDR (Retail Distribution Review).
Evershed's Tamara Cizeika sees laws of unintended consequences at play around RDR
Tamara Cizeika, senior regulatory lawyer at Eversheds, sees considerable levels of unintended consequences in the law supporting the UK's Retail Distribution Review (RDR).
Europe anticipates effect of RDR, says GSAM's Nick Phillips
European banks are adapting to the effects of the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) ahead of time, according to Nick Phillips, co-head of European distribution for Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
Senior FCA official sees cause for concern in RDR implementation
A senior official at the UK Financial Conduct Authority said the regulator sees shortcomings in the way some market participants have responded to the Retail Distribution Review
UK FCA to permit unit rebates for platforms
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is to permit rebates from fund managers to platforms in cash, provided it is passed on to consumers in full in the form of additional units.