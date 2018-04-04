Home
Republicans Overseas
US Treasury grants 2-month extension on new Transition Tax
Regulation
04 April 2018
US Supreme Court declines to hear FATCA case
Regulation
03 April 2018
American Citizens Abroad: 'Address tax bill's compliance nightmare ASAP'
Wealth management
28 March 2018
American expat groups turn up heat on US lawmakers over tax
Regulation
21 March 2018
Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act: the expat American's perspective
Regulation
02 January 2018
US expat groups vow to continue fight to end citizenship-based tax regime, repeal FATCA
Taxation
03 December 2017
Hopes for change to US citizenship-based regime still alive, campaigners say
Taxation
17 November 2017
Cautious optimism among US expat reps over possible tax law changes
Regulation
26 October 2017
US political parties, other overseas groups ramp up resi-based tax campaign
Taxation
13 September 2017
Israeli court issues temporary injunction against FATCA enforcement
Taxation
01 September 2016
