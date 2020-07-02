Regions

FINMA appoints Giger as deputy CEO
The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA has now appointed Peter Giger as deputy CEO, completing the appointments to its executive board.

DeAWM to standardise investment product names

Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management (DeAWM) has announced that it will standardise the names of its investment products under the ‘Deutsche' label as of August 2014.

Accurate due diligence for Gestielle's Anzola
When it comes to due diligence and multi-management, Aletti Gestielle Sgr’s Luca Anzola does not leave anything to chance. The asset management company follows a rigorous process starting from a quantitative market screening.

Spanish PMI hits seven-year high

Spain's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) has hit 54.6 in June, up from 52.9 in May, Markit Economics has revealed.

Risk management and transparency are key
Transparency, excellent risk management and humility are key attributes in a fund manager says Iris Grümm, senior fund selector at Vienna-based Erste Bank.

A no-nonsense approach to fund selection
Conrad-Jan Crol is director, researcher and fund selector for the Dutch family business Amstel Capital Management, who advocates a no-nonsense approach to fund selection.

Societe Generale SS launches service for OTC derivatives

Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS) has launched a trade repository reporting offer for OTC derivatives, servicing multi-counterparties and multi-asset classes, under the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR).

Alger to open London office led by Kirk Hotte

US asset manager Alger Associates Inc has announced the formation of UK based subsidiary Alger Management Ltd, and the appointment of Kirk Hotte as head of international sales, in a bid to expand its global asset management operations.

CCPM launches new multi asset fund

Conservative Portfolio Management (CCPM), a Bad Homburg, Germany based asset manager has launched TriStone UI, a new multi asset fund within its existing range of absolute return funds.