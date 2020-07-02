Regions
BNP Paribas looks to US labour recovery
Despite recovery in the US jobs market, wages are set to lag for some time yet according to the views of BNP Paribas.
FINMA appoints Giger as deputy CEO
The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA has now appointed Peter Giger as deputy CEO, completing the appointments to its executive board.
Alipay and Agricultural Bank of China to establish European HQ in Luxembourg
Luxembourg minister of finance Pierre Gramegna has confirmed that Alipay, a major online payment platform in China, and the Agricultural Bank of China will establish their European entity in Luxembourg.
DeAWM to standardise investment product names
Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management (DeAWM) has announced that it will standardise the names of its investment products under the ‘Deutsche' label as of August 2014.
Accurate due diligence for Gestielle's Anzola
When it comes to due diligence and multi-management, Aletti Gestielle Sgr’s Luca Anzola does not leave anything to chance. The asset management company follows a rigorous process starting from a quantitative market screening.
ING floats NN: Europe's biggest IPO in 2014
NN Group, the insurance arm of Dutch financial services group ING, has now opened trading on Euronext Amsterdam.
Investec's Rossouw to discuss 'quality stocks' in Madrid
Clyde Rossouw, head of Quality at Investec Asset Management will recommend focusing on quality at InvestmentEurope Roundtable Spain in September
CR Investment Management sells CityTower Offenbach
Pan-European financial advisory firm CR Investment Management has announced that its Transaction Advisory Group advised on the sale of CityTower Offenbach to Publity AG.
Bethmann Bank to extend services to EAMs
Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank has announced that it will extend its existing range of services to external asset managers (EAMs).
Spanish PMI hits seven-year high
Spain's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) has hit 54.6 in June, up from 52.9 in May, Markit Economics has revealed.
FinecoBank gains €2.2.m from IPO
FinecoBank, UniCredit's online bank, has completed its IPO with €2.243m capitalisation.
Union Investment launches two new loss mitigating funds
Union Investment has now launched two new funds, UniKonzept: Portfolio and UniKonzept: Dividends.
Standard Life completes acquisition of Ignis AM
Standard Life Investments has confirmed its acquisition of Ignis Asset Management from a subsidiary of Phoenix Group Holdings for £390m.
Risk management and transparency are key
Transparency, excellent risk management and humility are key attributes in a fund manager says Iris Grümm, senior fund selector at Vienna-based Erste Bank.
A no-nonsense approach to fund selection
Conrad-Jan Crol is director, researcher and fund selector for the Dutch family business Amstel Capital Management, who advocates a no-nonsense approach to fund selection.
Still value in high yield, says Eurizon Capital
Fund manager Raffaella Tommaselli explains the reasons why high yield fixed income instruments remain attractive.
Deka Real Estate buys Dutch office building "The Edge"
German investor Deka Real Estate has confirmed the purchase of "The Edge", a 40.000m2 office building in Amsterdam from Dutch project developer OVG.
FinecoBank to trade on Borsa Italiana at €3.70 per share
Italy's FinecoBank, UniCredit's online bank, will start to trade its shares on Borsa Italiana's MTA from 2 July.
Societe Generale SS launches service for OTC derivatives
Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS) has launched a trade repository reporting offer for OTC derivatives, servicing multi-counterparties and multi-asset classes, under the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR).
Alger to open London office led by Kirk Hotte
US asset manager Alger Associates Inc has announced the formation of UK based subsidiary Alger Management Ltd, and the appointment of Kirk Hotte as head of international sales, in a bid to expand its global asset management operations.
Intesa Sanpaolo to open subsidiary bank in Brazil
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo has announced the opening of a subsidiary bank in Saõ Paulo, Brazil in the next months.
CCPM launches new multi asset fund
Conservative Portfolio Management (CCPM), a Bad Homburg, Germany based asset manager has launched TriStone UI, a new multi asset fund within its existing range of absolute return funds.
AM products bring €2bn into Italy's adviser networks
Italy's networks of advisers posted €2bn into asset management products in May, industry association Assoreti has revealed.
Aberdeen AM signs distribution agreement with Italy's Banca Sella
Aberdeen Asset Management has signed an agreement with Gruppo Banca Sella to distribute its Luxembourg-domiciled fund range in Italy.