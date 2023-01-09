Rebecca Sowerby

IFGL names new chief compliance officer

People Moves

IFGL names new chief compliance officer

clock 09 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

SPONSORED - How the UAE is becoming a haven for the world's wealthy

09 January 2023 • 5 min read
02

Number of new non-doms in UK plunges 40% amid heated debate over regime's future

09 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

South Africa regulator tribunal overturns case against deVere CEO Nigel Green

05 January 2023 • 2 min read
04

Emirates NBD enters race to buy majority stake in India's IDBI Bank - reports

09 January 2023 • 1 min read
05

SEC charges former BlackRock portfolio manager over undisclosed conflict of interest

09 January 2023 • 2 min read
06

Swiss wealth manager rolled into new US quoted global business

06 January 2023 • 1 min read