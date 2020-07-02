RCM

RCM CIO casts doubt on ability to expand eurozone bail-out fund

As Berlin votes today on boosting the eurozone's rescue fund, the European chief investment officer of RCM has cast doubt about the ability of politicians to ‘supersize' the European Financial Stability Facility from its current €440bn.

Allianz to expand fund offering in Spain

Allianz is increasing its product range for Spanish investors with three new funds, at a time when Spain has “more doors open to foreign asset managers than there have ever been”, the company’s regional managing director says.

Tackling Asia's challenges

People and money in China are still the focus for asset managers in Asia, in part because they will add to inflationary pressures. Jonathan Boyd reports from the RCM Berlin conference