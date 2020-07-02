RCM
Technology: a bubble? RCM Technology Trust's Price replies
Walter Price, manager of the RCM Technology Trust, comments on the recent results from Apple and Facebook and assesses the risk of a bubble.
Funds of funds keep pace with the times in Germany speaking markets
German-speaking funds of funds (FoF) managers have defended their activities against criticism they have failed to keep pace with the times, and with multi-asset allocation products, which were the most popular fund sector in Europe last year.
Is there 'no place like home' for European investors?
Continental allocators facing difficult prognoses for their local markets are encouraging clients to ‘try something new’, but managers say Europe still has a role in portfolios.
Managers take different routes to renminbi bond market
Would you like some Dim Sum? Europe’s fund managers reveal their secret recipes for playing China’s offshore local currency bond market.
Allianz foresees seven years for Beijing to fully liberate yuan
Beijing will not fully liberalise its currency for at least seven years, though gradual internationalisation of the tender until then should still provide long-term annual currency appreciation versus the US dollar of about 5%, according to Allianz Global...
Allianz targets managers on style drift, transparency and reporting
In easier markets, some managers got used to bending mandates and providing less than complete explanations to investors. Manuela Thies at Allianz Global Investors talks about restoring high reporting standards
RCM CIO casts doubt on ability to expand eurozone bail-out fund
As Berlin votes today on boosting the eurozone's rescue fund, the European chief investment officer of RCM has cast doubt about the ability of politicians to ‘supersize' the European Financial Stability Facility from its current €440bn.
RCM loses two managers to Schroders and BlackRock
Schroders and BlackRock have each announced appointments from Germany's RCM, the equities specialist within Allianz Global Investors.
Giving ethical funds the green light
Figures from Lipper suggest ethical equity funds under-deliver against their sectors.
European investors benefit from sustainable strategies - RCM research
Europe’s investors are integrating environmental and social governance rules into their investment approach more than US and Asian counterparts, which may be benefiting their portfolios, research by institutional manager RCM shows.
Decision time approaches for EU
Is ‘kicking the can’ further down the road still an option?
People Moves-update: RCM/UKSIF, BVI, Bank Sarasin, SLI, Stonehage, Revere Capital
RCM’s Jankowska (pictured) appointed UKSIF committee chair, BVI enters Brussels with Kohl at its helm, Bank Sarasin opens in Lucerne, Standard Life adds to Paris real estate investment arm, Stonehage snaps up du Pasquier for Swiss board, Mackin to promote...
Allianz to expand fund offering in Spain
Allianz is increasing its product range for Spanish investors with three new funds, at a time when Spain has “more doors open to foreign asset managers than there have ever been”, the company’s regional managing director says.
Tackling Asia's challenges
People and money in China are still the focus for asset managers in Asia, in part because they will add to inflationary pressures. Jonathan Boyd reports from the RCM Berlin conference
Interest rate risk biggest concern for investors
Investors in Europe rank interest rate risk as their biggest concern over the next 12 months, research by Allianz Global Investors shows.
Allianz Global Investors plans renminbi fund for European investors
Allianz Global Investors is to become one of the first German asset managers to launch a renminbi fixed income fund, to give European investors access to what it expects to be an increasing stream of yuan-denominated bonds.
Allianz Global Investors launches UK absolute return fund
Allianz Global Investors is to launch a UK absolute return fund through its RCM unit, combining a strategic long-only portfolio with a market-neutral portion to offset risk in moving markets.
Allianz unit says UK consumers more challenged now than in crisis
British consumers face greater challenges now than in the recession of 2008, when oil hit $146 a barrel, according to RCM's Jeremy Thomas.