Rathbone Funds

Rathbones FUMA up 25% in 2021 following net inflows and Saunderson House acquisition

Funds

Rathbones FUMA up 25% in 2021 following net inflows and Saunderson House acquisition

clock 11 January 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Three arrested in joint Singapore police and MAS probe over Caribbean online platform

05 January 2022 • 1 min read
02

UAE 'at risk' of joining Malta on FATF grey list over AML concerns

06 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

HSBC wins approval to buy out China life insurer joint venture

04 January 2022 • 1 min read
04

Goldman Sachs predicts Bitcoin as gold rival could soar to $100,000 amid crypto falls

06 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

EU tightens screw on shell companies with minimum substance test

07 January 2022 • 6 min read
06

Julius Baer sells Swiss independent wealth management arm

04 January 2022 • 1 min read