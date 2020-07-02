PSigma Investment Management
Asia's interdependency a highlight of recent trip to region, explains Psigma's Thomas Becket
Thomas Becket, CIO of Psigma, says Asia is balanced between the genuine long term recovery potential in Japan and the short term concerns over the strength of growth in China, but that either way these two key economies are increasingly interdependent....
safety first' mentality continues to drive corporate management, says Psigma's Tim Gregory
Tim Gregory, head of Global Equities at Psigma Investment Management, says that investors may benefit from the focus on paying off debt that has been the target of companies around the world in recent years.
PSigma retains positive outlook, but remains wary of risks, says CIO Becket
Thomas Becket, chief investment officer at Psigma, says that the manager's preference for equities does not indicate a shift away from a cautious stance.
US 'fiscal cliff' challenge postponed, not resolved, say investors
World equity markets saw in the New Year with an exuberant bounce on the back of an 11th-hour agreement between the major US political parties to both raise taxes and cut social benefits, but already investors are questioning whether the deal is enough....
US blue-chip companies could rally in 2013, says PSigma
US blue-chip companies could lead a surprising market surge in 2013, says James Abate, manager of the PSigma American Fund.
Psigma's Thomas Becket answers 20 questions about the markets
Thomas Becket, chief investment officer at Psigma, has listed and answered 20 questions about the markets and risks such as the US fiscal cliff.
Investment opportunities remain despite central banks' green light for printing, says Psigma's Becket
Thomas Becket, chief investment officer at Psigma Investment Management, says that despite central bankers giving in to the temptation to print money, there are a number of investment opportunities opening up.
Psigma appoints Krishna as COO
Psigma Investment Management has appointed Nina Krishna (pictured) to the newly created role of chief operating officer.
Harder than ever to predict future says PSigma's Tom Becket
PSigma's Tom Becket responds to recent events in Europe and the US.