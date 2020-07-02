PSigma Investment Management

US 'fiscal cliff' challenge postponed, not resolved, say investors
World equity markets saw in the New Year with an exuberant bounce on the back of an 11th-hour agreement between the major US political parties to both raise taxes and cut social benefits, but already investors are questioning whether the deal is enough....

Psigma appoints Krishna as COO
Psigma Investment Management has appointed Nina Krishna (pictured) to the newly created role of chief operating officer.