Home
News
People moves
Africa
Asia
Australia
Canada
Caribbean
Domicile
Europe
Latin America
North America
Middle East
US
US
UK
Products
Funds
Pensions
Platforms
Insurance
Investments
Private Banking
Citizenship
Mortgages
Taxation
Fintech
Regulation
In Depth
Special Reports
Video
Directory
Advertise with us
Events
Middle East Hub
Newsletters
Follow us
Twitter
LinkedIn
Newsletters
Advertise with us
Events
Upcoming events
View all events
Middle East Hub
International Investment
Sponsored by
Home
News
Products
Fintech
Regulation
In Depth
Special Reports
Video
Directory
Providence
Providence fraudster jailed for 20 years for role in ponzi scheme
Wealth management
17 April 2019
Pensioner tells court Lumiere adviser misled her into investing £100,000
Wealth management
21 August 2018
Providence investors ‘highly unlikely’ to receive any money back: Deloitte
Investments
12 January 2017
Ex-Providence director cleared of Wembley sexual assault charge
Uncategorised
21 November 2016
Ex-Providence director in court over alleged sexual assault at England football match
Investments
18 November 2016
Three further charges brought against Lumiere Wealth’s Byrne
08 November 2016
Providence-owned Lumiere Wealth is to be wound up
Regulation
06 October 2016
Guernsey-based Providence Investment enters administration
10 August 2016
Most read
Falling morale hits HSBC staff ahead of job cuts
HSBC to cull senior executives in strategy shake-up
Goldman Sachs executive banned for life from banking industry over 1MDB
Non-resident investors to benefit from India's abolition of dividend distribution tax
US expats in UAE unite against FATCA