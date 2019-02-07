Home
Turks & Caicos real estate posts record year in 2018
Uncategorised
07 February 2019
Egypt grants residency permits to foreigners who buy property
19 November 2018
Expats face CGT hit in Australia
Brexit
30 July 2018
Mauritius is the new property ‘hot spot’ for foreign investors
07 June 2018
Over half of UK investors no longer view property as a good investment: Rathbones
Infrastructure
21 May 2018
New register to require public disclosure of identity of ‘ultimate owners’ of UK properties
19 January 2018
JLL: Robust future seen for MENA, Dubai healthcare markets
18 October 2017
China move to further curb house prices hits developers’ stocks
Investments
25 September 2017
Australia unveils new tax on foreign owners of residential properties
Taxation
16 May 2017
Chinese property buyers being targeted in Cyprus: report
Uncategorised
01 March 2017
Trump victory and initial responses: Markets anticipate delay in rate hikes
Investments
09 November 2016
JP Morgan adds new MD to Hong Kong real estate team
28 October 2016
Property fund set to buy UK film studio Pinewood for £323m
Investments
03 September 2016
NZ to tax foreign property speculators
Regulation
13 January 2016
Swiss Life REIM acquires first asset in Germany
Uncategorised
06 October 2015
Amundi Real Estate achieves €1.1bn in property transaction for H1 2015
Uncategorised
02 October 2015
Catella to offer residential property solutions
Uncategorised
02 October 2015
La Française Real Managers launches European commercial property fund
Investments
21 September 2015
Wiwen-Nilsson to join Brunswick Real Estate
Uncategorised
11 September 2015
Amundi Real Estate names new CEO
Uncategorised
10 September 2015
La Française Real Estate acquires Paris building for Orange
Uncategorised
10 September 2015
Catella boosts property services through appointments
Uncategorised
04 September 2015
AP3 helps create new property company
Uncategorised
02 September 2015
Morningstar gives Henderson property fund 'Neutral' tag
Uncategorised
28 August 2015
