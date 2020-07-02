Principal
Increasing convergence of East and West a boon to stockpickers - Create Research survey
Ongoing changes in emerging markets mean they are starting to differentiate more in terms of relative performance, and increasingly converge with developed markets, according to projections contained in the latest Create Research survey commissioned by...
Central bank policies remain key drivers of markets - CREATE survey
Investors responsible for some $27.4trn in assets have expressed significant concerns about the effects of central bank policies, which they feel will not only remain the key driver of global markets in the next three years, but also maintain a distorting...
Mark Nebelung discusses emerging markets at Geneva Forum
Mark Nebelung, portfolio manager at Principal Global Investors told the recent InvestmentEurope Fund Selector Forum in Geneva that there are still bright spots in global emerging markets.
Principal Global Investors launches Edge Equity income fund
Principal Global Investors has launched its edge equity income fund, managed by its affiliate Edge Asset Management.
Preferred securities fund reaches $500m milestone
Principal Global Investors (Europe), a diversified asset management firm, has announced that assets under management in its Preferred Securities Fund have exceeded $500m.
Principal given QFII licence to trade in China shares
The China Securities Regulatory Commission has granted Principal Global Investors, a US global asset manager, Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) status. The designation allows the firm to invest directly in the local China A-share markets....
MCG launches alpha/beta split currency fund
Macro Currency Group, the specialist currency investment boutique of global asset management firm Principal Global Investors, has launched the Principal Global Investors Funds Multi Strategy Currency Fund.
People Moves: Barings loses multi-asset manager to Threadneedle, Franklin Templeton, Principal Global Investors, Pictet AM, Merrill Lynch WM
Barings’ multi asset team member lines up Threadneedle role, Franklin Templeton boosts multi-asset team, Principal Global Investors eyes Benelux sales, Pictet AM hires from Mercer, Merrill Lynch looks to Italy’s wealthy.
PGI acquires majority stake UK's Origin Asset Management
Asset manager Principal Global Investors LLC is to take a 74% stake in UK-based Origin Asset Management LLP, a global equity specialist, for some $66m (£40.7m).