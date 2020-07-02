Principal

Central bank policies remain key drivers of markets - CREATE survey

Investors responsible for some $27.4trn in assets have expressed significant concerns about the effects of central bank policies, which they feel will not only remain the key driver of global markets in the next three years, but also maintain a distorting...

Principal given QFII licence to trade in China shares

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has granted Principal Global Investors, a US global asset manager, Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) status. The designation allows the firm to invest directly in the local China A-share markets....

MCG launches alpha/beta split currency fund

Macro Currency Group, the specialist currency investment boutique of global asset management firm Principal Global Investors, has launched the Principal Global Investors Funds Multi Strategy Currency Fund.