Hedge fund liquidity comes at a price, Preqin study reveals
Preqin's latest Hedge Fund Spotlight publication suggests that hedge fund investors buying into more liquid strategies are doing so at the cost of better return.
What is the future for private equity Fund of Funds?
The crisis and subsequent recession have left their mark on the entire financial industry. Private equity fund of funds are no exception and are sometimes perceived to be especially vulnerable because of their additional layer of fees. However, on closer...
Can do better': allocators mark managers on fund terms
"Better, but still not quite good enough" is the tone of the report card investors have given to hedge funds in the latest survey of allocators by researchers Preqin.
Investors demand greater liquidity from hedge funds
Three-quarters of institutional investors are looking for greater liquidity in their hedge fund investments following the financial crisis, research by Preqin shows.
Germans still opt for offshore over Ucits hedge funds
German institutions are likely to choose hedge funds and multi-manager products based offshore more than Ucits variants, as they boost prevailing allocations by nearly two thirds towards target weightings, according Preqin.