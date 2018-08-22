Home
PraxisIFM
Guernsey's PraxisIFM seals fifth acquisition in 10 months
Business Development
22 August 2018
Guernsey’s Praxis acquires Nerine Trust as expansion continues
Business Development
13 July 2018
Guernsey’s PraxisIFM adds Dutch outpost to growing global footprint
Corporate Services
11 October 2017
PraxisIFM acquires Ampersand in Swiss, Africa expansion bid
Investments
19 April 2016
Regulators approve PraxisIFM merger
Regulation
01 May 2015
